NADECO Loses Dan  Suleiman





The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO ) yesterday formally announced the painful and most unexpected death of one of its founders and titans, Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd).

NADECO in a statement said they were formally informed by the current President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus

Porgu, that their consistently courageous, nationalistic, genuinely patriotic Dan, passed on to eternity by noon yesterday.

NADECO said: “Our indefatigable leader, Dan was born in Guyuk, now in Adamawa State, in 1942, so he was 81years old at his transition to glory.

Cmdr. Dan Suleiman(DS)’s life and times was rich for good purposes and services to God and humanity.

“First, DS was a member of the General Murtala Mohammed’s Supreme Military Council (SMC) between July 1975 and March 1976 and was Military Governor of Plateau State from March 1976 to July 1978 after the State was created from part of the old Benue Plateau State.

“Second, he was appointed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper