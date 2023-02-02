NBC Cautions against Violation of Broadcasting Code





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) has reminded all broadcasters covering the forthcoming general election to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

The Director General NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah issued the caution yesterday in a statement.

He said the commission was concerned about how politicians using broadcast media platforms throw ethics and ethos to the winds contrary to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for news and current affairs programmes, the broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions.

He decried some stations for glamorizing these situations on their platform, warning such station shall pay for their professional misdemeanor.

The commission enjoined all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper