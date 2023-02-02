Ondo Takes Gender-based Violence Campaign to Grassroots





Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Government, in conjunction with Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), yesterday took its campaign on gender-based violence and child protection policy to grassroots communities.

The sensitization exercise, which took place at the secretariat of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, had teachers, traditional ruler, healthcare providers and security with judicial operatives represented.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of WFD, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, said that the gathering was to sensitise the people at the grass root on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAAP) Law and the drafted Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy in the state.

He said that the visit to the town was to build on previous activities of supporting the state government to deepen the implementation of the VAAP Law and Child Right Protection Policy of the State.

His words: “The sensitisation is hinged at people must know…





Source: Thisday Newspaper