Buhari Asks for 7 Days for Major Decision on Currency Redesign





President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country following the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change high value naira notes with new ones.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari stated this during a meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum on Friday at the State House.

The APC governors were in the Presidential Villa to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

According to President Buhari, the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits.

He, however, expressed doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

“Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves.

”Even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper