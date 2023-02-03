Buhari Rejoices with ARISE News Channel on Its 10th Anniversary





*Hails organisation’s efforts in ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset, promoting nation’s heritage

*Atiku: With THISDAY’s success, it was evident ARISE held great promises

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the Founder/Chairman of ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as well as the management and staff of ARISE News Channel on the 10th anniversary of the international broadcast station.

Buhari also commended the organisation for, “their efforts in ridding Nigeria of colonial mindset and promoting pride for the nation’s heritage.”

The president in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated: “I pay my respects to ARISE News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

“I urge you to not just give news but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about under the aegis of the change agenda of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper