CBN Authorises Over-the-Counter Payment of New Naira Notes





*Vows to prosecute sellers, abusers of local currency

*Says queues at ATMs to disappear soon

*Trains 30,000 super agents in Kwara

*Ahmed: Pains associated with currency swap temporary sacrifice for saner economy

*Says Buhari unhappy seeing Nigerians suffer

*Traditional rulers drum support for cashless policy as apex bank continues sensitisation

Deji Elumoye, James Emejo in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence payment of the redesigned naira notes over the counter subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20,000.

Emefiele also urged Nigerians to exercise patience, saying the central bank was working assiduously to address the challenge of queues at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) points across the country.

This was just as the federal government yesterday described pains…





Source: Thisday Newspaper