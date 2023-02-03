Constitution Review: NILDS Urges Oyo, Sokoto, Seven Others to Vote for LG Autonomy





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has urged Nigerians to mount pressure on the nine states yet to pass the bills on local government financial and administrative autonomy to do so in the interest of the country.

The Director- General, of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, stated this yesterday, in Abuja, at the capacity building workshop for Clerks, and Deputy Clerks, Directors of Legal of State Houses of Assemblies.

Abubakar said the Constitutional Alteration Bills, already voted on, had been transmitted to the President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

He said the two related bills stood at the very core of Nigeria’s democracy, adding that Nigerians have a solemn patriotic duty to our country to ensure their passage.

He said 15 states including, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross-River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kano, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Osun had considered and approved the bill.

He listed the 10 states…





Source: Thisday Newspaper