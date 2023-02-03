Coronation Merchant Bank Report Foresees Opportunities to Unlock New Economic Growth





Dike Onwuamaeze

Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB) has advised the federal government to accelerate its revenue-based fiscal consolidation efforts while strengthening its expenditure and debt management frameworks.

This, it stated was necessary to enable it fund its N21.8 trillion 2023 national budget, wherein it had estimated deficit of N11.1 trillion.

CMB stated this in its Nigeria Economic Research publication for January 2023, titled, “Baton Hand-Off: Economic Headwinds and Expected Resilience – Economic Review and 2023 Outlook.”

It also forecasted that the federal government would rely largely on ways and means advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund its N21.8 trillion 2023 budget.

The CMB projected that the CBN would devalue the naira to N505/ dollar on the NAFEX/I&E window in the second half of 2023.

It added: “Given our expectation of an average oil price of $92/barrel, a moderate improvement in oil production to between 1.4-1.6 million barrels…





Source: Thisday Newspaper