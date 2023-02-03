El-Rufai Insists Forces in Villa Working against APC, Tinubu’s Poll Victory





*Says naira redesign deliberate obstacle to hinder chances of ex-Lagos gov

Kingsley Nwezeh, Nume Ekeghe and Adedayo Akinwale

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, insisted that some elements in the presidential villa were undermining chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the conduct of the federal government depicted “a government disowning its own party.”

Tinubu had also alleged that the currency redesign policy and the persistent fuel scarcity were targeted at his candidacy.

Speaking on a programme monitored on Arise News Channel, El-Rufai said the elements were creating stumbling blocks to make it difficult for Tinubu and the party to win the February 25 poll.

He also stated that the Progressive Governors were united in the call for an extension of the February 10, 2023 deadline for the cash swap following the redesign of N200, N500 and N1000.

The Kaduna governor said the policy was…





