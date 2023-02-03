FG, Daewoo Sign Deal for Maintenance of Kaduna Refinery for $740million





*NNPC says Port Harcourt refinery 64% completed

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday signed a deal with Daewoo for the maintenance of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) for the contract sum of $740.6 million.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the deal was in pursuit of the national oil firm’s statutory responsibility of ensuring energy security for the country.

Kyari said that one of the key elements required for growth as a nation is energy sufficiency, explaining that there’s no way that can happen without the refineries fully functional and petroleum products made available.

Kyari added that Nigeria understands the issues around energy transition, but explained that here in the country, the liquids were desperately needed to ensure economic growth and development.

The NNPC boss noted that he was conscious of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper