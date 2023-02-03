Five Young Entrepreneurs Get N5 Million in Grants





Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s premiere creative learning platform, The Phoenix Project has awarded five young entrepreneurs with a total of five million naira in grants for their businesses. The winners were selected from a group of 12 finalists who pitched their ideas to a panel of judges at The Phoenix Project Pitch event held at the Access Bank Headquarters, Oniru, Lagos.

The Phoenix Project, which launched in April 2022, provides training and support for individuals seeking to launch a career in the Nigerian creative industry. The three-tiered program includes the beginner (virtual), intermediate and advanced levels (physical) in partnership with the School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, and a 3-month incubation program called the Phoenix Den at the Nest Innovation Tech Park.

Sitting on the panel of judges were Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, Associate Partner, Sport, Entertainment and Technology (SET) / Regulatory and Compliance Practice





Source: Thisday Newspaper