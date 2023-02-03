Group Petitions INEC over Fake Enugu APC Deputy Guber Candidate





A civil society group, the Enugu Good Governance Group (E-3G), has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sanction the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, and the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, for deceiving Enugu people with a fake deputy governorship candidate.

The group said the final amended list of candidates for the 2023 governorship election published by INEC on its website on 30th January 2023 had further confirmed that the Enugu APC was parading a fake deputy governorship candidate in George Ogara.

According to the group, the reason for parading Ogara, who hails from Enugu North zone as the deputy governorship candidate was to hide the fact that the real deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Robert Ngwu, and the governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji, hail from Enugu East senatorial zone.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by its National…





Source: Thisday Newspaper