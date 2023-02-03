INEC: We’re Not Contemplating Postponing Presidential Election





*Insists purveyors of polls’ rescheduling cannot speak for the commission

*Urges Nigerians not to allow anti-democratic forces, fifth columnists confuse them

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it was not contemplating shifting or adjustment the timelines for the forthcoming polls.

The electoral body insisted that on no account would it allow anti-democratic forces and fifth columnists confuse the Nigerian people on the plans and intentions of the Commission.

The clarification became imperative following a report by a national daily (not THISDAY) that the electoral body was contemplating postponing the presidential election by two weeks due to recent attacks suffered by the commission, especially in the south-east.

However, reacting to the report, INEC National Commission on Publicity and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, told THISDAY that the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has…





