Kano Sharia Court Dissolves Ganduje’s Daughter 16-year-old Marriage





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Upper Shari’a Court yesterday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage between daughter of Kano state Governor Asiya Abdullahi Ganduje and Inuwa Uba.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge of the Upper Sharia Court, Malam Abdullahi Halliru said the marriage was dissolved through Khul’i (divorce by Islamic means).

“The conditions the respondent earlier raised before the court should be based on Islamic Sunnah on Khul’i.

Halliru ordered the plaintiff to return N50,000 paid as dowry by the respondent.

“Khul’i is strictly based on returning the dowry given to a woman, the condition should not affect her in anyway especially in giving out her wealth”

The counsel to the petitioner, Ibrahim Aliyu-Nassarawa, told the court that his client insisted on returning the N50,000 bride price received from her husband in exchange for divorce.

The petitioner was in court seeking the dissolution of her marriage through Islamic means…





Source: Thisday Newspaper