NCS Seizes Fake $6m Bills, Intercepts 1,300 Jerry Cans of Smuggled PMS

The Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), Seme Command has intercepted two cross border syndicates conveying fake $6 million equivalent of N2.763 billion exchange rate of N460.52 from Nigeria to the Republic of Benin.

The Customs Area Controller, Seme Border Command, Comptroller. Dera Nnadi, at a press briefing after displaying some of the seized items stated that the arrest was made at its Gbaji checkpoint along the Seme corridor on the 31st of January, 2023 on the syndicates’ way out of the country.

According to Nnadi, officers of the Seme Command rejected a bribe of $150,000 after they intercepted the $6 million fake bills, assuring that the officers would be recommended for their diligence.

He noted that the two suspects are currently in custody pending prosecution, maintaining that the Command in the last 13 days has recorded milestones in its anti-smuggling landmarks.

Source: Thisday Newspaper