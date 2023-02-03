NNPC:  Lingering Fuel Scarcity Not Deliberate Attempt to Influence, Scuttle Elections





*Kyari insists there’s no fuel shortage, only distribution issues

*MOMAN: National oil company alone cannot meet petrol demands of all Nigerians

*Says entrepreneurs need incentives to participate in supply chain

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho

In a veiled response to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday said it stands to benefit nothing by wanting to create artificial fuel scarcity to influence the oncoming general election.

But as Nigerians continue to groan over the lingering petrol scarcity and queues at filling stations, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said NNPC lacks the capacity to supply and distribute the volume of petrol that would serve all Nigerians.

Tinubu had in an outburst during his campaign trail, insinuated that the current problems besetting the country, including petrol scarcity and naira shortages…





Source: Thisday Newspaper