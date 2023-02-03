Ogun Varsity Introduces Work Studies to Check Students Dropout





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Worried by the rate at which students are dropping out of school, authorities of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, has introduced work studies that would enable students to work and attend classes.

The Vice Chancellor of OOU, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, disclosed this at a news conference that heralded the 40th anniversary celebration of the institution, which was founded in 1982 but started admission of students in 1983.

The news conference also provided opportunities for the vice chancellor, to highlight some achievements of the university.

Ayidedi said: “When we noticed the rate at which students were dropping out, we did the SWOT analysis of what happened to them. We came to realise that the major problem there is funding. So, we instituted immediate funding but, of course, it cannot take care of all of them.

“So, going forward, we have agreed that we are going to be doing work studies where funding…





Source: Thisday Newspaper