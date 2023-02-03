Police Assure Residents of Peaceful Election as  Parties Sign Peace Accord in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, yesterday, assured the residents of the state of peaceful elections across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Oyediran gave the assurance in Akure, at a stakeholders meeting and signing of peace accord by political parties and candidates in the state ahead of the elections.

He said that the meeting was aimed at stimulating healthy interaction and mutual discussion on matters relating to the security and overall conduct of the February 2023 general elections.

His words: “Everybody should play according to the rule, when that is done, we are sure of peaceful elections come February 25 and March 11. Anything that constitutes crime will be tackled in accordance with the electoral law and I hope the candidates and the political parties will align with the peace accord they’ve just signed.”

The police commissioner noted…