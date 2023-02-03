Tinubu Won’t Source for Chinese Loans in Dollars, Says APP PCC Spokesman





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said its candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not borrow in dollars from China and other lenders to build infrastructure that will stimulate growth and improve the standard of living of the average Nigerian.

The APC PCC National Youth Spokesman, Aliyu Audu, stated this on AIT ‘Focus Nigeria’ where he engaged the spokesmen of three other leading political parties in a panel discussion on ensuring transparency in management of foreign loans.

The discussion was convened by Chancellor Incorporated Trustees Citizens Rights Aid and Control Initiative, Godwin Ogboji.

Audu saw no problem with borrowing, noting all the countries including the US that are flourishing have higher debt to GDP ratio than Nigeria.

“The health of an economy is determined by certain parameters; it is not by the size of your loan. We will not source for money in dollars. There are other…





