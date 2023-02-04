2023: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject Interim Government





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Leaders of the various ethnic groups in four of the six geopolitiwcal zones of Nigeria have vowed to resist any plans to scuttle the forthcoming general election.

They also warned those planning to impose an interim government on Nigerians to bury the idea.

The leaders under the auspices of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum stated this in a communique issued at the end of their extraordinary meeting held in Abuja, and made available to THISDAY yesterday.

The SMBLF’s 13-point communique was signed by its Leaders, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Leader (Afenifere), Dr. Pogu Bitrus (National President, Middle Belt Forum), Dame Betty Igbeyi, (National Woman Leader, of Pan Niger Delta Forum), Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Amb. Okey Emuchay, the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

SMBLF warned, “That any attempt to scuttle the 2023 general elections and impose an “interim government” will be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper