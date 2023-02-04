Abdullahi Adamu: We’re Behind Tinubu, Others





Laleye Dipo in Minna

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the entire leadership of the party is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Similarly, Adamu said the leadership of the party is behind all its candidates for governorship, national and state Houses of Assembly contests.

Adamu made the declaration in Bida, Niger State, on Thursday at a mega rally organised for the presentation of flags to candidates of the party from the Niger South Senatorial zone.

Adamu, whose speech was presented by the National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, said the party will campaign vigorously for all the candidates to ensure they win all the elections.

Adamu maintained that APC is “a formidable political party that is capable of winning the forthcoming general elections,” assuring that the party would move Nigeria to greater heights if voted into…





Source: Thisday Newspaper