Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others to Attend ‘Day of Tribute’ for Amechi in Abuja





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) are among other dignitaries expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’ of a foremost statesman and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigeria’s independence, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Amechi, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic and former parliamentarian, died on 1st of November 2022.

His burial is slated for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also expected at the event, which is slated to hold on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Former President Jonathan will chair the occasion, while the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper