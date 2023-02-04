Delta Govt: Clark’s Attack on Okowa Political, Undemocratic





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The Delta State Government has described the recent criticism of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as political and undemocratic, urging him to concern himself more with what actions and issues that promote peace and unity of Nigeria.

The government expressed dismay that the respected senior citizen of Delta State, who has played various roles in governance and affairs of this country could not maintain dignified silence even if under pressure to unnecessarily heat up the polity in Delta State and the country at large with spurious claims as contained in his recent open letter.

Delta State Commissioner for Information and a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Asaba yesterday on Clark’s call on the governor to resign as vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aniagwu, who noted that Clark had, over…





Source: Thisday Newspaper