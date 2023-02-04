Financial Inclusion, Youth and the Future of Banking





Perspective

Ademola Adebise



The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted global systems across trade, finance, health, and education, over the last three years, but for financial inclusion, it was a significant growth enabler, which accelerated the adoption of digital payments and online banking, amidst the global expansion of formal financial services.

71% of people in developing countries now have a financial account, according to the Global Findex Database 2021 report. The gender gap in account ownership also shrunk for the first time, narrowing from 9 to 6 percentage points in developing countries. However, there is still a lot to be done as 1.4 billion people worldwide remain unbanked, with Nigeria and six other economies boasting half of this population.

Financial inclusion, a concept that describes the process of ensuring that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs in a responsible…





Source: Thisday Newspaper