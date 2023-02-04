I Will Campaign for You to Emerge as My Successor, Buhari Assures Tinubu





*Claims to have known APC presidential candidate for over 20 years as a committed Nigerian

*Tinubu says his relationship with president not frosty

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday specifically told the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of his unwavering commitment towards ensuring that he wins the February 25 presidential poll.

The President, who is the leader of the party and Chairman of the APC presidential campaign council has, therefore, assured all party supporters that he will continue to campaign for emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the ‘next president of Nigeria.’

President Buhari spoke before a mammoth crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, where he endorsed the candidature of Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

He thanked party…





