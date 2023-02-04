Katsina to Inaugurate Panel of Inquiry to Probe Killing of Vigilantes by Terrorists





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has said it will inaugurate a commission of inquiry to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the killing of vigilantes in Kankara Local Government Area of the state by suspected terrorists last Thursday.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security Matters, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, who disclosed this Friday night while addressing some journalists at his residence in Katsina, said the government would also assist families of the victims.

THISDAY had earlier reported that terrorists ambushed and killed 44 vigilantes in Gidan Gamji village, Danmaidaki ward of Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

But the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident, said those killed were members of the outlawed Yansakai (volunteers) group from 11 villages in Bakori Local Government Area who were tracing the footpaths of hoodlums to Yargoje…





Source: Thisday Newspaper