Missing Crude Oil: Police Urges House to Direct Inquiries to AGF





*Lawmakers invite Malami, DPP for questioning

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Nigerian Police authorities have urged the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015, including crude oil export from 2014 till date to direct their enquiries to the office of the attorney general of the federation for more details.

Appearing before the committee, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mr. Garba Baba Umar, head, National Central Bureau, NCB, INTERPOL, told the Hon. Mark Gbillah-led committee that the body was not investigating the whistleblowers but acting on the request from the attorney general’s office to trace them.

Umar said he was not part of the investigation and so, cannot speak for the office.

The committee had enquired to know why the police had swiftly reopened the case that happened in 2015 and invited the whistleblowers after the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper