Monetised Politics, Barrier to Youth Participation Politics in Sokoto





Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Political experts, Suleiman Balarabe, Muhammad Shehu and Murtala Umar have said political parties and monetized politics remain barriers to youth participation in Politics Sokoto.

Speaking at a one-day workshop organized by YIAGA Africa at Dakani Hotel, they said political parties and monetized politics were the major barriers hindering youth representation and meaningful participation in politics in Sokoto State.

They noted that despite having one of the youngest populations in the country, youth remain marginalised with limited participation in decision-making processes, thereby posing a threat to good governance and democracy.

They further stressed that the “challenges of youth representation, participation, and promotion in political parties in the state show that young people face multiple forms of discrimination, institutional, socio-cultural, and capacity related barriers.

According to them, among the most common…





Source: Thisday Newspaper