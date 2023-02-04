New Naira Notes: Buhari, APC Governors Disagree on Deadline





*Govs demand concurrent use of new and old notes till year end, postponement of February 10 deadline for currency swap

*President begs for 7 days to resolve cash crunch

*Emefiele: No plans to extend deadline for old naira

*Protests in Ibadan, Warri, Benin

*Akeredolu to Buhari: Cash, petrol scarcity may yield unpleasant consequences, act now

*Deploy more money agents, Osinbajo tells banks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Fidelis David in Akure, Sylvester Idowu in Warri, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Eleven governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the State House, Abuja, over the lingering cash crunch in the country following the Naira redesign, and demanded for the concurrent use of the new and old notes till the end of this year.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff…





Source: Thisday Newspaper