Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Governor Bello Settle Rift





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In bid to ensure peace, love and tranquility in Ebiraland, the Paramount Traditional Ruler and the Vice President of Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, has finally settled rifts between him and the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The peace meeting took place at the burial of the late Tafida of Ebira land, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq, with the paramount traditional ruler promising to accompany and support every step so far taken by the governor in the interest of the Ebira nation.

The monarch assured of his support for all the programmes and policies of the Governor Bello’s administration, promising to work harmoniously with him in the interest of the Ebira nation.

In his remarks, Governor Bello assured that till the expiration of his administration, this will be the last time a rift will ensue between him and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Governor Yahaya Bello described the death of the renowned medical…





Source: Thisday Newspaper