Ondo, Kogi Get New Chief Judges





Fidelis David in Akure and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, yesterday sworn-in Hon. Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola as the 12th Chief Judge of the state.

Similarly, Governor Yahaya Bello has sworn-in Justice Josiah Joe Majebi as substantive Chief Judge of Kogi State, stating that his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

Justice Odusola had served as the Acting Chief Judge of Ondo State until his recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent appointment by the governor and approval by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also swore-in Hon. Justice Bolatito Florence Ajibade; Hon. Justice Bankole Jacob Akinwunmi; Hon. Justice Leonard Boyede Ologun and Hon. Justice Femi Sylvester Akinbinnu as new High Court Judges in the State.

Akeredolu equally inaugurated Pastor Omofunmile Adejombo; Mrs. Omolola Akinseloyin and Mr. Stanley Adeniyan as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper