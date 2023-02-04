Ortom: I’m Being Targeted Over Benue Anti-open Grazing Law





George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that his life is in danger alleging that prominent Fulanis and the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, is inciting a faceless group to eliminate him.

Ortom, who stated this at a world press conference he held in Benue Government House, Makurdi, on Thursday, was responding to a “write-up signed by 52 personalities of Fulani extraction led by the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi in form of a letter to Mr. President in which they accused him of being responsible for the recent killing of some pastoralists at Akwanaja, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State via a bomb attack.

The governor said in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks, the group which refused to give itself a name, tried to link the Benue State Livestock Guards with the killings, claiming that the pastoralists were bombed on their way from Benue to Nasarawa after they had retrieved their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper