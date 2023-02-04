Pharmacists Demand NHIA Adhere to New PSN Act





Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have called on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to embrace changes in the practice of pharmacy in Nigeria in its control of health insurance administration at all levels in the country.

ACPN told the Director General of National Health Insurance Authority, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, that a new Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN Act 2022) which was officially announced in Federal Government Gazette No. 157 of August 30 2022 was structured to revolutionise Pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

In a letter to Prof. Sambo, titled, ‘Information on pharmacy practice as it relates to social health insurance schemes in Nigeria’, jointly signed by the ACPN National Chairman, Adewale Oladigbolu and National Secretary, Ezeh Ambrose, it advised that it was imperative NHIA adopt the new order as it will enable it establish a lawful operational guideline in accordance with the rule of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper