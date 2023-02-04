Splendour, Passion As Iconic Arise Fashion Week and Jazz Festival Ends Today in Lagos





The three-day iconic Arise Fashion Week and Jazz Festival ends today in Lagos with more exceptional designers from Africa and Africans in the Diaspora expected to showcase their skills amid jazz-themed performances.

The 2023 edition of the momentous show, marking its 20th anniversary with the theme, “Arise Fashion Week and Jazz Festival: Future Forward,” kicked off on Tuesday at Eko Hotel, Lagos with splendour.

On the opening day, a diverse set of world-class designers were on parade, including Pepper Row, Bloke, Mariya Sanusi, Ninie, Uni Form, Tolu Coker, Ti Nathan, Vicnate, Bianca Sunders and Nkwo.

Also, runway goddess Naomi Campbell set the stage on fire on the opening day in the outfit of Mariya Sanusi, while multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice (FKJ) further shut it down.

FKJ performed, providing an eclectic mix of jazz and electronic sounds that perfectly supplemented the array of runway shows from top local and international…





Source: Thisday Newspaper