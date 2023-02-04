Terem Moffi : Can He Recreate Lorient’s Form at Nice?





With 12 goals in 19 matches, and just one shy of French super star, Kylian Mbappe, it was obvious Lorient would not be able to hold on to their Nigerian jewel- Terem Moffi. It therefore came as no surprise when Ligue 1 side met Lorient’s €30 million valuation of the Nigeria international with just 24 hours to the end of the winter transfer window. What remains to be seen however is if the Super Eagle will justify his huge transfer to the Riviera

According to French news outlet, Footmercato, the deal agreed on entails €25 million fee with another €5 million in add-ons.

Lorient had wanted Moffi to join Olympique Marseille after they met their valuation of the Super Eagle…





Source: Thisday Newspaper