Terrorists Ambush Vigilantes in Katsina, Kill 44





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Terrorists have killed no fewer than 44 vigilantes in an ambush while on distress call in Gidan Gamji Village, Danmaidaki Ward of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Locals had reported at the vigilante office in Bakori that some terrorists attacked the residence of one Muntari and rustled unspecified numbers of domestic animals, a development which prompted the victims to trace the hoodlums to Gidan Gambo Village in Kankara.

Unknown to the slain vigilantes, residents said, some terrorists’ informants in communities bordering Bakori and Kankara local governments alerted them that the vigilantes were tracing them, the development that led to their ambush by the terrorists.

A resident of Kankara, Abba Usman, told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday that the terrorists operated concurrently between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning in several villages of the two local governments.

He said: “They (terrorists)…





Source: Thisday Newspaper