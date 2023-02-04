Terrorists Assassinate Imo State Customary Court Judge





Amby Uneze in Owerri

Again, terrorists on Thursday assassinated a Customary Court Magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma while presiding at the Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The situation which kept the community in a fearful mood happened when terrorists who came on motorcycles invaded the courtroom, dragged the Magistrate out and shot him dead.

Information has it that the killing of the Magistrate caused confusion as litigants, court staff and even residents fled the community in fear of the unknown.

Sources indicate that the slain Magistrate was a Law graduate of 1991 set and hailed from Nnebukwu community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

“He was killed while presiding over a court session by gunmen who operated in motorcycles. Nobody knew they were killers.

“His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

”His corpse was left there…





Source: Thisday Newspaper