TIME TO LEASH THE SPORTS BETTING BEHEMOTH





Government should protect citizens from unscrupulous sports betting operators, writes Elvis Eromosele

Almost everyone has stories of someone who has made or lost tons of money from sports betting. A simple internet search will throw up many examples. There is the story of a popular Senior GP in the UK who was jailed three years for stealing £1.1m within a space of three weeks due to online gambling addiction. There is a block of four flats, off Ikotun Igando Road, that rumours indicate was built from the proceeds of sports betting success. The stories, whether of gain or pain, are endless.

Experts point to the increase in penetration of mobile telephony, widespread availability of broadband internet and growing global attraction of football leagues in Europe as the principal drivers of the ubiquity and adoption of sports betting across Nigeria. The engagement of popular influencers in sports betting marketing is also a factor here. Despite the deeply religious…





Source: Thisday Newspaper