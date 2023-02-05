2023: You Must Join Hands with Me to Rescue, Develop Abia, Emenike Tells Aba Residents





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, has urged Abians to end their ‘I-don’t-care attitude’ to political affairs of the state and partner with him to rescue Abia from those blocking its way to development.

Speaking at a series of townhall meetings he held yesterday with different social-cultural groups and market associations in Aba, Emenike made Abians understand that their state would not get to the expected height of development by mere wishful thinking.

He told the groups, including the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Aba, Old Bende Progressive Union and Aba Merchants and Artisans Association (AMAA) that they must actively participate in making a new Abia possible with their votes.

According to him, those who refuse to use their votes to express their disenchantment with the rot in Abia were also guilty of helping the bad leaders to remain in power and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper