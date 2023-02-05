A’Ibom APC Demands Apology from Udom over Response to Tinubu





The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to apologise to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his response to the latter on a comment made during the party’s rally in the state.

Ntukekpo also said the APC candidate said nothing wrong about the governor during his visit to the state, adding that at no time did Tinubu insult Akwa Ibom people.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, had in a statement recently berated Tinubu for calling the governor “a boy” and hurling what he described as “unwarranted, uncharitable and anachronistic” on the people of the state without provocation.

But Ntukekpo dismissed the commissioner’s position in a statement Sunday.

However, he maintained that Tinubu’s comment at the APC presidential rally in Uyo was an expose of Udom’s financial mismanagement and ‘Lilliputian’ performance as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper