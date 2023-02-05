Chalya Shagaya: The Princess of Hearts at 50 





By Seun Awogbenle

There are only few people, who at the age of 50, can say without equivocation, that they have lived a life so full and rich. One of such people is the inimitable Ms. Chalya Shagaya.

At 50, Ms. Shagaya has realised the dream of her younger 15-year-old self, to be everything and even more. Over the last 5 decades, she has successfully established herself as a ubiquitous, constantly evolving force of nature. From the arts to entertainment, fashion, oil and gas, communication, maritime and most recently the capital markets, she has made her mark and a telling difference that resonates beyond these shores!

One of the most instructive is the work she did alongside others, to pioneer the African fashion industry as a major export. At a time when it was not fashionable to project African, she led the renaissance, with her unbeatable talent, passion, skills, duty and devotion. During her time in United States, in the early 2000s, Ms. Shagaya worked with the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper