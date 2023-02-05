Currency Swap: Kola Abiola Berates APC-led Govt for Poor Implementation





*Empathizes with Nigerians over untold hardship

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola, has faulted the All Progressive Congress-led administration for imposing untold hardship on Nigerians with the flawed implementation of the Naira redesign and cash swap by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Abiola made this position known in a statement issued and signed by the PRP Presidential Campaign Council on Sunday.

According to him, it is quite unfortunate that a policy such as a currency redesign/swap, which should lead to improved financial inclusion and protect the interest of the masses, have been implemented in an insensitive manner by the present APC-led administration, thereby excluding the underserved citizens from the financial system.

He promised that, if elected, such uncoordinated and insensitive actions will become a thing of history.

“We will never again experience this kind of avoidable misfortune that has…





Source: Thisday Newspaper