Glamour, Unlimited Craftsmanship as Arise Fashion Week and Jazz Festival Ends





*Herbie Hancock, Wizkid enchant Lagos with cross-generational sounds

Yinka Olatunbosun

A night of glamour and unlimited showmanship yesterday marked the end of the three-day fashion staple, Arise Fashion Week, broadcast live from Eko Convention Hall, Victoria Island.

The 2023 edition of the high-fashion tradition was the pilgrimage of renowned fashion designers of African descent, models, stylists and other key players in the fashion ecosystem.

With pulsating sounds to match the models’ runway confidence, the show was kicked off with the glamorous-looking duo- Seyitan Atigarin and Kachi Ofia.

The 14-time Grammy-award winner, Herbie Hancock started off with a newsflash: 80 per cent of his DNA is Nigerian. With an applause to welcome the jazz master back home, the flutist began his performance on a rather magical note alongside his band.

A simultaneous movement on piano and flute, they set a high benchmark for Starboy, Wizkid, who shared the stage with him for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper