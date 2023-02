Gunmen Attack Police Formation in Anambra, Kill One, Burn Facility

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen on Thursday attacked a police formation used by Anti-Cult Operatives in Obosi community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed one police officer, and also burnt down a building in the formation using a petrol bomb.

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying that a huge detachment of operatives were sent to the area immediately the command get information of the attack.

The state Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said: “Our men were moved there immediately, and they were able to combat the gunmen, and also recovered some improvised explosive devices (IED), which have not been used.

“Our men stood their ground and were able to ward off the attackers.

“The men came in their numbers, using three vehicles. One Toyota Highlander, one Toyota Sienna and a Corolla car.

“Because of the deployment, the attackers were not able…





Source: Thisday Newspaper