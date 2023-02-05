Hoarding of Naira Notes: Zulum Threatens to Revoke Banks’ Land Allocations





*ICPC arrests bank officials over sabotage

*Naira scarcity de-marketing APC, says Akeredolu

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Following the alleged hoarding of the naira notes by the banks, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has directed banks in the state to dispense the new notes via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and banking halls or risk losing their lands to the state government.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has also arrested bank officials in Dei Dei, Abuja, for hoarding cash.

Also, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation of Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned naira notes, an offence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007.

This is coming as the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper