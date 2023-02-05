In Uniting APC, Buhari Says Tinubu will Give His Best to Nigeria





*Former Lagos gov hails president for being focused amid distractions

*Tinubu responsible for Nigeria’s economic setback, says PDP

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Following the tension arising from the allegation that some people at the Presidency were working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday moved to unite the party, declaring that he would campaign for the former Lagos State governor to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

He specifically reassured Tinubu of his unwavering commitment to ensuring that he wins the presidential poll, pointing out that the APC presidential candidate will give his best to the country.

But the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said the presidential candidate of the APC set the stage for the national economic setback of the country.

Buhari made the declaration…





Source: Thisday Newspaper