My Life is under Serious Threat, Human Rights Lawyer, Adegboruwa, Cries out





Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has raised the alarm over the threat to his life and safety as a result of his advocacies and actions in relation to the campaign for good governance, rule of law and accountability.

Adegboruwa in a statement issued at the weekend said his conviction and opinions should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or a threat to the life of any advocate.

He stated that while his views and actions may seem to antagonise or support certain political tendencies depending on the divide, he has no allegiance to any political party.

The human rights lawyer appealed to Nigerians, the international community, friends, colleagues and fellow patriots to hold the government and the security agencies accountable should anything happen to him.

The statement read: “In recent times, I have noticed and been warned of attempts upon my life, based purely on my convictions,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper