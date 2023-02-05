NEMA Confirms Death of Three Persons in Rivers Collapsed Building





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of three persons at the collapsed two-story building in Aluu community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Friday night.

The NEMA South-south Zonal Coordinator, Godwin Tepikor, who spoke at the incident scene Sunday, said the disaster agency has concluded the evacuation, adding that the three dead bodies recovered from the rubble have been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) mortuary.

Tepikor, who blamed the incident on sharp practices by the engineer constructing the building, claimed that the engineer may have been compromised on the project as the incident could have been averted.

“National Emergency Management Agency have completed evacuation in the collapsed story building. We got a report of the collapsed building under construction yesterday (Saturday) and as the lead agency in charge of disaster management in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper