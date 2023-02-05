Obi: Currency Redesign Not Peculiar to Nigeria





* Says he has capacity to change the country

*Northerners won’t vote for you, Adebanjo Tells Tinubu

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday weighed in on the scarcity of the naira which has increased the suffering of the masses, saying currency redesign was not peculiar to Nigeria.

Obi said although the process of the Naira redesign came with some inconveniences, it has long-term rewards.

This is as he declared that he and his running mate, Mr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have the capacity to change Nigeria, pointing out that the country is the most insecure in the world.

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has also told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu to withdraw for Obi, stressing that the northerners will not vote for him.

Obi in a statement obtained by THISDAY, noted that even though there are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper