Omo-Agege Promises to Address Asaba Housing Deficit





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised to address the alarming housing accommodation in Asaba and its environs within his first two years when elected governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, the governorship of All Progressive Congress (APC), said if elected, he would not only complete all uncompleted housing project for civil servants in the state, but would construct more housing estates to be allocated to the workers.

He made the pledge during the ward-to-ward campaign rally of Delta APC in Ward 9 of Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State Friday.

During the rally, the governorship candidate noted that the measure would drastically crash the prices for house rent in Asaba and environs, which have skyrocketed in recent time.

While pledging to offset all pensioner’s arrears within his first six months in office as Governor of Delta State, Omo-Agege assured civil servants that all their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper